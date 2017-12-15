USI freshman basketball player persevering after being shot - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

USI freshman basketball player persevering after being shot

Posted by Megan Thompson, Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

USI men's basketball freshman forward Emmanuel Little is averaging 8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, but that's not the most impressive thing.  Little is persevering on the court and in classes, after being shot twice this last summer.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly