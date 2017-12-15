Locals find fake comments filed in their name regarding net neutrality filed with FCC

Several State attorney generals are threatening lawsuits against the federal government's repeal of net neutrality rules.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says he will lead a push to stop the FCC's rollback of rules that guaranteed equal access to the Internet. He says the commission's vote puts the "free and open" Internet at risk. Lawmakers have 60 days to submit a resolution of disapproval. We have learned the technology industry is also looking to see what legal options they have to challenge the vote.

Schneiderman is also criticizing the public comment process before Thursday's vote, saying more than a million of the comments were fake. Now, we have proof of those fake comments in the Tri-State.

Millions of fake comments have been filed with the FCC, comments both for and against net neutrality. People living right here in the Tri-State are finding their identities were used without their permission. Even 14 News employees.

"It's kind of fishy. It's kind of weird that this was filed under my name with my current address and everything on it," says Eunice De La Torre.

De La Torre is on the 14 News web team. On Thursday, she received a tip from a viewer. Johnilynn Quinn says she found her name, previous address, and a comment she did not leave for the FCC. Quinn supports net neutrality, but this fake comment says she is against it.

"I don't appreciate having someone steal my identity for something like this that's going to hurt the American public as well as the rest of the world," says Quinn.

Across the country, these false comments are adding to concerns about Thursday's vote to dissolve net neutrality.

"I think the decision might have been based on false information that was stolen from the American public," says Quinn.

So, De La Torre searched her name. She also found a comment she did not leave, one in favor of net neutrality. The question remains, how could this happen?

"I personally have a really big social media footprint, so it's not that hard to access my name and maybe even my address because I have a large social media presence on various sites," says De La Torre.

She says even accepting terms and conditions could lead to a false filing.

"Little things that you consent to giving away information without realizing it because you just hit accept and go to the next thing you want to go to," says De La Torre.

Awareness isn't always enough.

"Even me being a millennial that's tech savvy and doesn't just sign up for anything... this happened to me," says De La Torre.

It could happen to you, too. To check and see if your identity was used to leave a fake comment, click here.

