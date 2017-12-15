New group looks to erase Warrick Co. school lunch debt

A new group in Warrick County is raising funds in hopes of wiping out negative school lunch balances.

Melinda Mitchell said the effort started after she watched a video of a mother packing a second lunch for her child's friend. She said she met with school leaders at Newburgh Elementary and found out there's nearly $5,000 in unpaid lunch debt.

Mitchell got the word out on Facebook and has since raised over $1,000.

She formed a group called Warrick County School Lunch Buddies and she's hoping more people will come forward to help wipe out the debt.

If you would like to donate, make checks out to the Warrick County School Cooperation.

