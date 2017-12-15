New group looks to erase Warrick Co. school lunch debt

An Evansville family is finally having a proper burial for their relative who died on the USS Oklahoma during Pearl Harbor.More >>
City commissioners closed the deal over a long-standing dispute over whether the city had the right to sell excess energy from Big Rivers. Henderson Municipal Power and Light will receive $6.2-million through the deal.More >>
A special mass was held at St. Benedict Cathedral on Friday afternoon for the installation of Bishop Joseph Siegel, the new head of the Evansville Catholic Diocese.More >>
Several State attorney generals are threatening lawsuits against the federal government's repeal of net neutrality rules.More >>
Bishop Joseph Siegel will be installed with a special mass at St. Benedict Cathedral at 2:00 p.m.More >>
A woman who was found dead in a wooded area was mauled to death by her two dogs, according to the Goochland Sheriff's OfficeMore >>
The neon sign is a caricature of an African-American man, with a porter's cap, with the words Coon Chicken Inn written inside the mouth. The issue came up after a person attending a company Christmas party on Wednesday night at Cook's Garage noticed the sign hanging on the wall.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
