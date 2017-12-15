Vanderburgh Co. weekly food inspection reports

Here are the latest food inspection reports.

Cafe Arazu, 415 Main St. Critical violations: Cooling trays on prep counter not keeping food at proper cold temperature. Either time stampfood containers for 4 hour holding or less or fully submerge containers in ice bath. Improper storage of raw chicken in walk-in cooler. Non-critical violation: Walk-in cooler thermometer broken.

Lincoln Garden, 2001 Lincoln Ave. Critical violation: Improper storage of knives in between equipment. Non-critical violation: Improper thawing of raw meat.

Taco Johns, 2509 Washington Ave. Non-critical violations: Microwave in need of cleaning. Bulk container needs labeling.

McDonalds, 2960 Covert Ave. Critical violation: Restroom hand washing sinks in need of repair.

Panda Express #2906, 2445 Menards Drive. Non-critical violation: Reach in prep table not functioning properly.

Starbucks Coffee Co. #29444, 4700 W Lloyd Expressway. Critical violation: Hot water source and system not up to capacity to meet water demands. Non-critical violation: Hand washing station lacking hot water.

No violations:

Farm 57 Market, LLC.

Mojo´s Boneyard.

Daily´s Cakes.

Jeanne´s Gelato & More.

PIZZA HUT #316428.

Ruth´s House.

McDonalds (CEK ENTERPRISES LLC).

Mayse Farm Market.

Walgreens #09321.

Stans Original Una Pizza.

Long John Silvers #04.

Kipplees Stadium Inn.

Great Harvest Bread.

Arby´s #5132.

Lamasco / Dapper Pig.

The Steak Burger Company.