Sisters arrested for altering prescription

ISP officials said an investigation into the forgery of a prescription resulted in arrest warrants on two women Thursday.

The investigation began on Sep. 29 when Master Trooper Brian LaRoche received a complaint of a prescription being altered and passed.

Officials said LaRoche learned that 53-year-old Kimberly Feltner of Holland had received a prescription for medication, and had allowed her sister, 59-year-old Pamela Hoffman of Loogootee, to alter the number of pills Feltner was supposed to receive.

LaRoche found that after changing the quantity of the prescription, Feltner passed the prescription, received the additional medication, and split the quantity with Hoffman.

LaRoche received arrest warrants from the Dubois County Superior Court on both Feltner and Hoffman. Feltner and Hoffman were arrested without incident and lodged in the Dubois County Security Center.

They are charged with obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, a level 6 felony.

