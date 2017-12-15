Princeton man found guilty in rape case

Here are the latest food inspection reports.More >>
ISP officials said an investigation into the forgery of a prescription resulted in arrest warrants on two women Thursday, who happen to be sisters.
The Mt. Vernon Fire Department is investigating a fire at 520 W. Second Street.
Bishop Joseph Siegel will be installed with a special mass at St. Benedict Cathedral at 2:00 p.m.
A Princeton man has been found guilty of several charges including child molestation, rape, and neglect of a dependent causing injury.
A woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after Department of Children Services discovered her 6-year-old son only weighed 13 pounds.
A heartwarming video shows the moment a mother of three received a car as an early Christmas present for her family.
The device's inventor started booby-trapping empty boxes using shotgun blanks and fishing wire after he caught thieves on his surveillance camera stealing multiple deliveries from his front porch.
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.
The three brothers from Morenci, Michigan went missing in November of 2010.
Brook Fiske and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years. Imran, a doctor, had moved from Rochester to Arlington, VA, for a new job when he learned Fiske was pregnant.
An Albertville family just got a whole lot bigger. Eric and Courtney Waldrop welcomed six children at Huntsville Hospital on Monday.
The former head of state police may have broken state law on several occasions during his time as the state's top cop, according to a new report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.
A woman's body was found in a wooded area in eastern Goochland County.
