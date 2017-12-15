Princeton man found guilty in rape case - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Princeton man found guilty in rape case

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
James Hardiman (Source: Princeton Police)
GIBSON CO. AND VANDERBURGH CO.

A Princeton man has been found guilty of several charges including child molestation, rape, and neglect of a dependent causing injury.

Authorities say James Hardiman was found guilty by a jury in Vanderburgh County on Thursday. 

His sentencing is set for January 11. 

Court records show he was first charged in the case in August 2016. 

