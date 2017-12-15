Mt. Vernon fire officials ask public for tips after house fire - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Mt. Vernon fire officials ask public for tips after house fire

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
MT. VERNON, IN (WFIE) -

The Mt. Vernon Fire Department is investigating a fire at 520 W. Second Street. 

It happened late Wednesday night.

Fire officials say the cause is still under investigation.

They ask anyone with information to call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628.

Officials say a reward maybe offered for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly