Small area of Evansville's east side under boil advisory

Due to a main break on Vann Avenue the Evansville Water Utility is issuing a precautionary boil advisory.

It's on Vann Ave. from Covert Ave. south to Waggoner Ave.

While the potential for contamination of the drinking water is unlikely, the Evansville Water Utility is advising customers in the affected area to bring all cooking and drinking water to a complete boil for five minutes before using.

