New design photos released of Jasper cultural center - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

New design photos released of Jasper cultural center

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
From Jasper city officials From Jasper city officials
JASPER, IN (WFIE) -

We're getting our first looks at what the new cultural center in Jasper will look like. 

The city gave us the preliminary design photos. 

The new center will include a spacious reading lounge and some reading cubbies.

It will be near what is now the Jasper Library. 

The goal is to break ground by next June. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly