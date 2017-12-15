Watch Now on Sunrise: Windy, Warmer Weekend, New Evansville Bishop, Star Wars

Bishop Joseph Siegel will be installed with a special mass at St. Benedict Cathedral at 2:00 p.m.More >>
Several emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash.More >>
The battle still rages in Francisco regarding the Town Marshal's resignation. People are now looking at other alternatives.More >>
There is no snow in the forecast anytime soon, but INDOT is already gearing up.More >>
Leaders are finally celebrating a groundbreaking that has been three years in the making. It's for the fire station at the airport.More >>
A Walker woman testified in court Tuesday in the case where she and her then boyfriend, Jace Crehan, 23, reportedly broke into the trailer of her convicted molester back in 2015 and murdered him.More >>
Brook Fiske and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years. Imran, a doctor, had moved from Rochester to Arlington, VA, for a new job when he learned Fiske was pregnant.More >>
On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help. The boy's grandparents say his teacher, at McCoy Elementary School in Yazoo City, found the note Monday.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
The device's inventor started booby-trapping empty boxes using shotgun blanks and fishing wire after he caught thieves on his surveillance camera stealing multiple deliveries from his front porch.More >>
A woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after Department of Children Services discovered her 6-year-old son only weighed 13 pounds.More >>
An Albertville family just got a whole lot bigger. Eric and Courtney Waldrop welcomed six children at Huntsville Hospital on Monday.More >>
A family is home and preparing to spend their first Christmas together, with their newborn who they are calling a "Christmas miracle."More >>
Titans quarterback, Marcus Mariota, said he "got an earful" from his mom after Tennessee's loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. But the scolding had nothing to do with his performance between the white lines.More >>
