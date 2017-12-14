UE men's basketball team joins forces with Logan' Promise for 3rd year

For the third year in a row, the University of Evansville men's basketball team will join forces with Logan's Promise for the annual "Westside Game" against Illinois State on December 23.

Logan's Promise's mission is to raise awareness and prevent drunk driving. They also raise funds for scholarships for local high school students.

It is all in the loving memory of Logan Brown, a high school student who was killed by a drunk driver four years ago.

