Battle regarding Francisco Town Marshal resignation continues

The battle still rages in Francisco regarding the Town Marshal's resignation. People are now looking at other alternatives.

At another meeting, residents continued to fight the town board over the resignation of Town Marshal Mike McGregor who some believe was pushed out of the position.

Some residents are now asking for a merit board to hold their town government accountable.

Board President Vance Lloyd said he doesn't support the idea of a merit board, and he doesn't expect to have one in the future.

He said if people want a change, they should vote him out.

"If the people don't like the decisions I make, they can throw me out come election time," said Lloyd. "I welcome them to do that. I welcome them to throw me out. I welcome them to vote against me. I welcome them to run against me."

Lloyd said he looks forward to putting this issue to rest, and he is optimistic about the future and growth of Francisco.

