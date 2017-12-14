INDOT shows off new snow plow

There is no snow in the forecast anytime soon, but INDOT is already gearing up.

This year, they'll have a new tool to take on snow on the roads.

"If you see one of these out, it does look a little funny out on the road," Jason Tiller with INDOT said. "You make think that the trailer is jackknifed but we assure you it's not."

It's called a tow plow. INDOT crews were showing it off in Mount Vernon.

Officials said the plow will be able to clear two lanes at once reducing the manpower needed and saving gas.

INDOT said it will be out in area counties and interstates when snow falls.

If you happen to be behind the plow on the road, INDOT warns you not to try and pass it.

