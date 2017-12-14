INDOT shows off new snow plow

Several emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash.More >>
Several emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash.More >>
The battle still rages in Francisco regarding the Town Marshal's resignation. People are now looking at other alternatives.More >>
The battle still rages in Francisco regarding the Town Marshal's resignation. People are now looking at other alternatives.More >>
There is no snow in the forecast anytime soon, but INDOT is already gearing up.More >>
There is no snow in the forecast anytime soon, but INDOT is already gearing up.More >>
Leaders are finally celebrating a groundbreaking that has been three years in the making. It's for the fire station at the airport.More >>
Leaders are finally celebrating a groundbreaking that has been three years in the making. It's for the fire station at the airport.More >>
Detectives arrested 26-year-old Damien Belt, of Blackford, after a month-long investigation revealed he had images of child sexual exploitation on his phone.More >>
Detectives arrested 26-year-old Damien Belt, of Blackford, after a month-long investigation revealed he had images of child sexual exploitation on his phone.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>