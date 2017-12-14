Leaders celebrate groundbreaking for new airport fire station

Several emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash.More >>
The battle still rages in Francisco regarding the Town Marshal's resignation. People are now looking at other alternatives.More >>
There is no snow in the forecast anytime soon, but INDOT is already gearing up.More >>
Leaders are finally celebrating a groundbreaking that has been three years in the making. It's for the fire station at the airport.More >>
Detectives arrested 26-year-old Damien Belt, of Blackford, after a month-long investigation revealed he had images of child sexual exploitation on his phone.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
An Albertville family just got a whole lot bigger. Eric and Courtney Waldrop welcomed six children at Huntsville Hospital on Monday.More >>
Brook Fiske and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years. Imran, a doctor, had moved from Rochester to Arlington, VA, for a new job when he learned Fiske was pregnant.More >>
The former head of state police may have broken state law on several occasions during his time as the state’s top cop, according to a new report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.More >>
On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help. The boy's grandparents say his teacher, at McCoy Elementary School in Yazoo City, found the note Monday.More >>
A woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after Department of Children Services discovered her 6-year-old son only weighed 13 pounds.More >>
