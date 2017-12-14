KSP: Webster. Co. man arrested for inappropriate images of child - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

KSP: Webster. Co. man arrested for inappropriate images of children on his phone

Damien Belt (Source: Webster County Detention Center) Damien Belt (Source: Webster County Detention Center)
WEBSTER CO., KY (WFIE) -

A Webster County man was arrested Thursday on child sexual exploitation offenses, according to Kentucky State Police.

Detectives arrested 26-year-old Damien Belt, of Blackford, after a month-long investigation revealed he had images of child sexual exploitation on his phone.

Belt was taken to the Webster County Detention Center on four counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor.

