KSP: Webster. Co. man arrested for inappropriate images of children on his phone

A Webster County man was arrested Thursday on child sexual exploitation offenses, according to Kentucky State Police.

Detectives arrested 26-year-old Damien Belt, of Blackford, after a month-long investigation revealed he had images of child sexual exploitation on his phone.

Belt was taken to the Webster County Detention Center on four counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor.

