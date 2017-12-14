New regulations passed could impact Alcoa operations

We've learned Alcoa is battling new regulations passed by Boonville City Council. Those new regulations could impact operations, including the restart of some of one of Alcoa's smelters.

The ordinance prohibits mining within city limits or even three miles outside city limits.

As Alcoa works to restart three potlines at its aluminum smelter, officials there say a key component to making that happen is an expansion of Liberty Mine. It's not for sure happening yet, but officials tell us it's in the works right now.

Although the mine is not in Boonville city limits, Alcoa officials say they are working with people near the proposed expansion site to address any concerns. Right now, Alcoa officials and county leaders are hoping Boonville city council will repeal the ordinance passed in November saying it prohibits the legal business activity.

"It's conflicting," Warrick County Commissioner Marlin Weisheit said. "We went through this with Chandler a while back, and they resent theirs thank goodness, and we hope Boonville gets it worked out with Alcoa in their future too. We've got our hopes us that they get this resolved very quickly here so that we don't have any issues because when cities and county government work together with industry we get a lot more accomplished and we have the same goals here we want what's best for Warrick County as a whole."

