KSP names drivers involved in fiery Daviess Co. crash

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) -

One person was killed and another was taken to the hospital after a fiery semi vs. pickup crash. 

It happened at Highway 60 east at 334 in Daviess County. 

Kentucky State Police say 38-year-old Donald Gibson of Hardinsburg, KY, was east in his pickup truck while 50-year-old Eric Norton of Tullahoma, TN, was heading west in a semi.

They say Gibson crossed the center line and hit the semi.

We're told both of the vehicles caught on fire. 

Norton was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Gibson was killed. 

The crash shut down Highway 60 traffic for several hours. 

Nearby resident's said it "felt like an explosion."

