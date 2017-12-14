KSP confirms at least 1 death in Daviess Co. crash - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

KSP confirms at least 1 death in Daviess Co. crash

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) -

Kentucky State Police are working a semi vs pickup crash. 

It happened at Highway 60 east at 334 in Daviess County. 

We're told both of the vehicles caught on fire and that there was a brief fore that initially caused concern. 

KSP Trooper Corey King said there is one confirmed death and another person was taken to an Owensboro hospital.

Troopers said US 60 will be shut down for the next several hours as they work the scene.

It's closed between US 231 and KY 334.

We'll keep you updated as we receive more information.

