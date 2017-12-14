Megan's Holiday Minute with the Thunderbolts - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Megan's Holiday Minute with the Thunderbolts

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
The Pro-Thunderbolts left for Pensacola Wednesday night, and the team is feeling the holiday spirit.

The Thunderbolts will be taking on the Pensacola Ice Flyers this Friday night, but before they left, we put them through a little test: 60 seconds of rapid-fire questions in a special holiday edition of Megan's Minute. 

