Fans head to theaters for premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars fans got their lightsabers ready and headed to the theaters for the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

It's the eighth episode in the Star Wars trilogy. Fans have been lining up for hours.

Some people even wore costumes. Showplace Cinemas is asking if you have a mask to leave it at home and to keep your toys to a minimum.

The first film is in 3D at 6 p.m., but there are 12 other showings.

You can catch the IMAX at 7 p.m. or 10:40 p.m.

Standard showings start at 7 p.m. and run every 30 minutes or so up to 11 p.m.

Calling all #StarWars fans: I'm heading to Showplace Cinemas for the premier of #TheLastJedi tonight! I'm looking for fans with the best costumes... is it you? The first show starts at 6 p.m. in 3D! Who's excited?! — Kate O'Rourke (@Kate14News) December 14, 2017

Of course, you can find all of those times online.

