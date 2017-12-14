Gifts handed out to Tri-State seniors - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Gifts handed out to Tri-State seniors

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
By Derick Brattain, Photographer
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

Volunteers loaded up some gifts to be delivered to Tri-State seniors.

The program, "Be a Santa to a Senior," provides gifts to seniors who may otherwise not receive a special something this holiday season. 

It's the fourteenth year for the event. 

Volunteers have been hard at work wrapping the gifts.

You still have time if you want to help out. Donations are being accepted until Monday.

