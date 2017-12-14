INDOT shows off new snow plow in Mt. Vernon

Winter weather is right around the corner and the Indiana Department of Transportation is warning you may see a different plow out on the roads.

It's called a tow plow.

INDOT crews were showing it off in Mt. Vernon on Thursday. Officials say the plow will be able to clear two lanes at once, reducing the manpower needed and saves gas.

INDOT crews will be out in area counties and interstates when snow falls.

INDOT and the sheriff's office warns you to do not attempt to pass the tow plow if are behind it.

