New security measures underway at Evansville Civic Center

New security measures are underway at Evansville's Civic Center. It is part of an ongoing plan to increase safety for both visitors and employees.

The newest feature focuses on safety before officials leave their cars.

Poles are up that will soon form a fence around the parking lot. It's to provide extra security for officials like judges who park there and enter the building through the back doors.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office initiated the idea to keep judges safe and separated from the public.

The area has heavy pedestrian traffic on the backside of the building off NW 9th and Sycamore streets.

Sheriff Dave Wedding said it's his responsibility as sheriff to make sure the courthouse is safe and the judges are protected.

He said it's becoming increasingly more important since there is a history of people assaulting judges and attacking police departments.

"We look in our own backyard to figure out how we can do a better job of protecting our judges," Wedding told 14 News. "We know the area where they park and enter their main door is open to pedestrian traffic. The general public can access. They can drive in, and so it sets them up for an attack if you have somebody angry with them based on a decision that they made or a disposition of a court case."

Wedding said courtrooms are pretty volatile with tough decisions made every day.

"Once the judge has made a decision, it may be adverse to one of the people in the courtroom," Wedding said. "They may think they've been prejudiced against. They may think the judge has errored. A lot of times they're angry with the decision, and that creates a lot of hostility."

A similar fence is going up outside the Evansville Police Department parking lot for the same reason.

There is also Civic Center app that anyone can download and receive alerts in an emergency situation.

