Thursday is the last day for retail ground shipping with USPS

We are less than two weeks away from Christmas, and if you plan on shipping your presents the deadline is coming up fast.

In fact, one of them is already here.

The U.S. Postal Service tells us you should have shipped your package by December 14 if you want your package delivered via retail ground by Christmas.

According to the postal service, package volume is up nationwide and in Evansville, officials say our numbers are higher than they were last year. That is just another incentive to get to the post office ASAP and get those gifts on their way.

The post office on South Green River Road will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Sunday, December 17.

