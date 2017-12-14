WATCH: New Bishop Installation Mass on Friday

Evansville's new Catholic Bishop takes over the diocese Friday.

Bishop Joseph Siegel will be installed with a special mass at St. Benedict Cathedral at 2:00 p.m.

You can also watch it on your television on MeTV, which is channel 14.2 over the air.

Bishop Siegel was born on July 18, 1963.

He is the youngest of nine children of Francis and Marie (Wallace) Siegel.

He received his sacraments and attended school at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus in Joliet.

After graduating from St. Charles Borromeo High School, he studied at Joliet Junior College and then completed his college education at St. Meinrad Seminary in Indiana.

He was then sent to the North American College in Rome for his theological studies, attending the Gregorian and the Angelicum Universities.

He was ordained a priest for the Joliet Diocese on March 4, 1988 and was assigned to St. Isidore Parish in Bloomingdale.

While serving at St. Isidore, he completed his Licentiate in Sacred Theology at the University of St. Mary of the Lake in Mundelein.

Other parochial assignments include St. Mary Immaculate in Plainfield, St. Mary Nativity in Joliet and the Cathedral of St. Raymond where he also served as Diocesan Master of Ceremonies. In 2004, he was named pastor of Visitation Parish in Elmhurst.

Bishop Siegel was a member of the Presbyteral Council for nine years, including three years as chairman, and was appointed to the Diocesan Board of Consultors.

He also served as director of Continuing Formation for Priests, a member of the Diocesan Vocation Board, the Priest Personnel Board and Dean of Eastern Will County.

Within the Catholic Conference of Illinois, he served on the Executive Committee as a priest representative and was chairman of the Catholics for Life Department.

He chaired the Steering Committee for the Joliet Diocesan Year of the Eucharist and Eucharistic Congress, and has been a member of the Bishops’ Respect Life Advisory Board.

He is a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus and a member of the Knights of the Holy Sepulchre.

On October 28, 2009, Pope Benedict nominated Fr. Siegel as Auxiliary Bishop of Joliet and he was ordained a bishop at the Cathedral of St. Raymond by Bishop Sartain on January 19, 2010.

He remained pastor of Visitation Parish until June of 2010, when he assumed his full-time episcopal responsibilities at the Diocesan Chancery.

On December 3, 2010, Bishop Siegel was elected Diocesan Administrator of the Diocese of Joliet when Bishop Sartain left to fulfill his new duties as Archbishop of Seattle.

In July, 2011, Bishop R. Daniel Conlon became the fifth Bishop of Joliet and appointed Bishop Siegel as his Vicar General.

On October 18, 2017, Pope Francis appointed Bishop Siegel the sixth Bishop of Evansville, Indiana.

