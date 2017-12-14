WATCH: New Bishop Installation Mass on Friday

Several State attorney generals are threatening lawsuits against the federal government's repeal of net neutrality rules.More >>
Bishop Joseph Siegel will be installed with a special mass at St. Benedict Cathedral at 2:00 p.m.More >>
We have an update on a story we were first to tell you about: Coyote removal in Henderson County.More >>
Here are the latest food inspection reports.More >>
ISP officials said an investigation into the forgery of a prescription resulted in arrest warrants on two women Thursday, who happen to be sisters.More >>
A woman's body was found in a wooded area in eastern Goochland County.More >>
A woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after Department of Children Services discovered her 6-year-old son only weighed 13 pounds.More >>
The three brothers from Morenci, Michigan went missing in November of 2010.More >>
A family is home and preparing to spend their first Christmas together, with their newborn who they are calling a "Christmas miracle."More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help. The boy's grandparents say his teacher, at McCoy Elementary School in Yazoo City, found the note Monday.More >>
Titans quarterback, Marcus Mariota, said he "got an earful" from his mom after Tennessee's loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. But the scolding had nothing to do with his performance between the white lines.More >>
The device's inventor started booby-trapping empty boxes using shotgun blanks and fishing wire after he caught thieves on his surveillance camera stealing multiple deliveries from his front porch.More >>
Custody fight for elephant unfolds in Lawrence County court A bench trial is underway in Lawrence County as the owners of a circus elephant fight to regain custody of the animal, who animal activists claim was chronically abused.More >>
Officials with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office confirm the missing toddler was found safe Friday afternoon.More >>
