Evansville's new Catholic Bishop takes over diocese Friday

Bishop Joseph Siegel. (Photo courtesy of Diocese of Joliet & Diocese of Evansville.)

Evansville's new Catholic Bishop takes over the diocese starting Friday, December 15.

Bishop Joseph Siegel will be installed with a special mass at St. Benedict Cathedral at 2 p.m.

While the event is invitation only, 14 News is making it possible for you to watch the entire ceremony. We will be streaming it live on our website and app.

You can also watch it on your television on MeTV, which is channel 14.2 over the air.

