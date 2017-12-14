Driver charged in police chase and deadly crash now in DOC facility

The driver charged in a police chase and deadly crash in Evansville is now out of the hospital.

The website for the Vanderburgh County Jail shows Frederick McFarland was was booked at 12:09 p.m. Thursday, but he is not actually being held at the jail.

Officials tell us Frederick McFarland is now in a Department of Corrections holding facility that can treat him medically. We're told he is listed in critical condition.

Court documents show McFarland is facing two counts of resisting law enforcement causing death and two counts of resisting law enforcement causing serious bodily injury.

Police said McFarland was driving 74 miles per hour on Nov. 29, when he hit the car being driven by Janae Carter.

Her two babies, Princess and Prince, were killed.

Her husband, Terence Barker, is still in the hospital. We were told he's on life support.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.