Electrical work on Twin Bridges should be done by Friday morning

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE AND HENDERSON (WFIE) -

We have a traffic alert on the Twin Bridges to pass along for Thursday night.

Transportation crews expected to start electrical work on the southbound bridge at 6 p.m.

We're told traffic will be down to one lane for at least three hours. Crews will then move to the northbound bridge. 

They hope to have those repairs finished by 6 a.m. Friday.

