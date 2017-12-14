One year later: Spencer Co. man pushes forward after house fire

It's been one year since Michael Fuchs' home in Spencer County burned to the ground.

He barely escaped that night and 14 News was there with him that day as he tried to find anything that could have survived the flames. He wasn't able to find much, but he was adamant that he wanted to rebuild.

14 News revisited that scene with Fuchs to hear what the past year has been like. It's a different picture now. What was once a home, and then a pile of rubble, is now an empty foundation.

Fuchs hasn't been able to rebuild yet. He says the money isn't there because he lost a lot of his savings in the fire, along with three pets.

Now, he lives with his brother and stays in this camper on his property on the weekends while he continues to clean up.

He says it has been a rough year, but he couldn't have made it without the support from friends, family, and his community. He says many people don't realize just how much a tragedy like this is hard to bounce back from.

"I'm still ground zero but like I said, being on a fixed income and I was under-insured, I just take it a day at a time, hope for the best and live day by day only on faith, hope, and love. The worst has happened. So I look forward to the best" Fuchs said.

He says, like many people, he never thought this would happen to him. So he didn't have enough insurance to cover the loss.

It's his biggest regret and he says he tells everyone to make sure they're always prepared for the unexpected. Fuchs isn't giving up. He plans to keep saving and hopefully start rebuilding by next year.

