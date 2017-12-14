Grayville school employee cited for pot after school drug sweep

An employee at Grayville High School has been cited for drug possession charges after a K-9 drug sweep.

Grayville Police, along with surrounding departments, conducted the sweep Wednesday.

Police say a K-9 gave an alert on a Jeep parked outside the school.

They say it belonged to Nancy Robinson from Carmi.

They say less than 2.5 grams of cannabis and a smoking device was found.

According to the school's website, Robinson is listed under employees as "High School Agriculture and FFA Sponsor."

We have not yet heard back from school officials.

