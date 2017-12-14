Vanderburgh Co. man charged with raping family member

A Vanderburgh County man is facing rape and incest charges.

Deputies say 56-year-old Bobby Ward is in jail with no bond.

The victim says Ward made her a snack, and then she became very sleepy.

She says she woke up as Ward removed her clothes and she tried to resist him.

The victim says she was confused, disoriented, and in and out of consciousness as Ward raped her.

She went to the hospital the next morning and DNA evidence was collected.

Deputies say they later found Ward at a friend's apartment and arrested him.

They say he denies the allegations.

