Suspect in Muhlenberg Co. chase caught

UPDATE: The suspect has been caught, according to the Muhlenberg County dispatch Facebook page.

The details of his capture have not yet been released.

PREVIOUS: Police are looking for a man who got away from a traffic stop in Muhlenberg County.

Dispatch tells us an officer pulled a car over right in front of the courthouse in Greenville just after 1 Thursday morning. That's when the man took off.

That chase ended in the area of Cleaton and Paradise Roads.

Dispatch says to be on the lookout, he could possibly be armed. We're told he's about 28 years old with brown hair, green eyes and wearing a black or grey jacket with a white shirt and jeans.

Contact police if you see him.

