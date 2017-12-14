Watch Now on Sunrise: Cold and Windy, Shipping Deadline - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Watch Now on Sunrise: Cold and Windy, Shipping Deadline

COLD AND WINDY: Temps will be in the lower 30's this morning, but it's still breezy. Winds will continue to die down through the early morning hours. Highs today only reach the upper 30's. Krista McEnany will also look ahead to the weekend on Sunrise.

MAILING DEADLINE:  The deadlines to ship packages in time for Christmas are fast approaching. In fact, one of them is already here.  The U.S. postal service says you should ship today if you want your package delivered by December 25th. Lauren Artino is live with the details.

So, enjoy your Thursday, and we'll see you on Sunrise.

Dan

