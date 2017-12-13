UE hosts emotional commemoration on plane crash anniversary - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

UE hosts emotional commemoration on plane crash anniversary

Posted by Paige Hagan, Reporter
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

December 13, 1977, is a day the Evansville community remembers when 29 lives were lost. 

Over 100 people gathered inside Neu Chapel on University of Evansville's campus Wednesday night to honor the 1977-78 Aces squad that will always be part of UE's rich and storied tradition.

Those inside the chapel stood for a moment in silence at 7:22 p.m. during the exact time Air Indiana Flight 216 crashed.

In the front row pews sat several families, friends, and former peers of those lost in the crash who, like so many of them in the Tri-State, will never forget what they were doing that night.

"I was at home studying," Debbie Oliver, who was a junior at UR in 1977 told us. "The news flash came on, and like everyone else, I was glued to the TV. I was totally mesmerized by the whole thing going on."

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and the entire UE Mens Basketball team also attended the service.

Copyright 2017. WFIE. All rights reserved.

