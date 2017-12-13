Southbound lanes of Hwy 41 closed in Knox Co.

December 13, 1977, is a day the Evansville community remembers when 29 lives were lost.More >>
December 13, 1977, is a day the Evansville community remembers when 29 lives were lost.More >>
We have an update on a story we were the first to tell you about: Coyote removal in Henderson County.More >>
We have an update on a story we were the first to tell you about: Coyote removal in Henderson County.More >>
Both southbound lanes of US 41 near Oaktown are closed right now.More >>
Both southbound lanes of US 41 near Oaktown are closed right now.More >>
Princess and Prince Carter were killed in a crash after a police pursuit two weeks ago. Their mom Janae is speaking out and remembering the lives of her two young children lost too soon.More >>
Princess and Prince Carter were killed in a crash after a police pursuit two weeks ago. Their mom Janae is speaking out and remembering the lives of her two young children lost too soon.More >>
"I was just driving and I caught something out of the corner of my eye and I put my head down covered my eyes and hoped for the best," said Kate Riordan.More >>
"I was just driving and I caught something out of the corner of my eye and I put my head down covered my eyes and hoped for the best," said Kate Riordan.More >>
Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election. Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...More >>
Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election. Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...More >>
After crashing into two cars, a man assaulted one of the other drivers, stripped naked and jumped onto a truck bed, leaving witnesses bewildered.
(Source: WJLA/Tony Knick/Broadcastify/Nina Johns)More >>
After crashing into two cars, a man assaulted one of the other drivers, stripped naked and jumped onto a truck bed, leaving witnesses bewildered.
(Source: WJLA/Tony Knick/Broadcastify/Nina Johns)More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
Kentucky state representative "Pope" Dan Johnson has committed suicide, days after a report surfaced alleging he assaulted a teenage girl in 2013.More >>
Kentucky state representative "Pope" Dan Johnson has committed suicide, days after a report surfaced alleging he assaulted a teenage girl in 2013.More >>