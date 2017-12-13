Southbound lanes of Hwy 41 closed in Knox Co. - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Southbound lanes of Hwy 41 closed in Knox Co.

KNOX CO., IN (WFIE) -

Both southbound lanes of US 41 near Oaktown are closed right now.

That's just north of Vincennes in Knox County. 

Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle told 14 News troopers are investigating "unknown debris" in the roadway. 

We're told they are trying to determine exactly what it is.

We are working to get new information. We'll keep you updated.

