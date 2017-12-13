Southbound lanes of Hwy 41 closed in Knox Co.

Both southbound lanes of US 41 near Oaktown are closed right now.

That's just north of Vincennes in Knox County.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle told 14 News troopers are investigating "unknown debris" in the roadway.

Knox: Troopers currently have both US41 SB lanes closed at Oaktown. Unknown debris in the roadway. — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) December 14, 2017

We're told they are trying to determine exactly what it is.

We are working to get new information. We'll keep you updated.

