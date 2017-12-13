Thunderbolts face tough weekend with confidence - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Thunderbolts face tough weekend with confidence

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Pro-Thunderbolts) (Source: Pro-Thunderbolts)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The Evansville Thunderbolts leave for Pensacola, and they will see the Ice Flyers this Friday then travel to Birmingham. They are going into this tough weekend on the road with some confidence 

Last week, they got a big overtime win over the Macon Mayhem then followed it up with a 9-3 victory over the Mississippi Riverkings.

Head Coach Jeff Pyle said the guys needed a game like the one they had against the Riverkings to prove to themselves how good they can be if they give 110 percent. 

The Thunderbolts are currently tied for third in the SPHL Standings with 20 points. Pensacola is currently in first with 24 points.

The Bolts will see the Ice Flyers Friday at 7:05 p.m. then travel to Birmingham to take on the Bulls Saturday at 7:05 p.m. as well. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

