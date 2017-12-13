Remembering Princess and Prince Carter, Mom speaks out 2 weeks after crash

We heard from the mother of the two children killed in a car crash two weeks ago.

We spoke with her, and she said her babies' lives were lost too soon.

"I miss them, and if I could hug them and kiss them right now I know, I would," Janae told us. "I'll never know why this had to happen to me and my family. I was just driving."

Princess and Prince Carter were killed in a crash after a police pursuit two weeks ago.

"They were a princess and prince. They still are. There were sweet kids. They really didn't deserve what happened to them," said Janae.

Janae told us she gets her strength from prayer and the support of her family and the community. She said it's hard, and she misses them a lot. She is working on moving on and moving into a new home.

"That's all I wanted for Christmas was to get my kids out of that neighborhood. We were here for about a week, and we just never came back here," said Janae.

The family was on their way home from Janae's mother's house when their world was forever changed.

Janae said, "I strapped them in their car seats. I did what I could do as a mother. I kissed them and everything. I really didn't see this car coming, and I didn't hear anything either."

Police said Frederick McFarland was driving 74 miles per hour and didn't hit the brakes before the crash. They said his actions are the sole reason Princess and Prince lost their lives.

"I loved being a mom. I'm still their mom, they're just not here. I know people ask, 'How am I so strong?' They wouldn't be able to do what I do. What am I supposed to do?" said Janae.

She calls 2-year-old Princess a firecracker baby.

"I could never get her to sit down straight," said Janae.

7-month-old Prince was just learning how to crawl.

Janae said, "He was just a sweet baby. He used to kick his feet and laugh and smile all the time."

Even after the crash, Janae is 11 weeks pregnant.

"Prayers. I'm going to need them still with this miracle baby I'm carrying. I went into the crash pregnant and came out pregnant, so I know that that's a sign from God," said Janae.

It's a miracle that is inspiring the unborn child's name.

"We talked about Miracle if it's a girl, but they're possibly saying it's a boy, so he's probably just going to be a Junior," said Janae.

Janae's husband Terence Barker was the passenger in the car that night. He is still in the hospital. There is no word at the moment on his condition.

