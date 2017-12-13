Woman whose car hit by light pole speaks out

A driver had a close call with a light pole that crashed into her truck on Tuesday.

We spoke with the woman whose truck was hit by this pole in downtown Evansville, and got ahold of the video of the moment when it came crashing down.

"I was just driving, and I caught something out of the corner of my eye, and I put my head down covered my eyes and hoped for the best," said Kate Riordan.

Riordan opened her eyes to find glass in her lap and her hair. Fortunately, even though she was shaken up, she was okay.

"It was really unsettling it was terrifying," she said.

Riordan said when she looked out her window she saw a light pole on the road in front of her.

Surveillance footage backs up her story. It shows Riordan slowed down to let a pedestrian cross when the pole came crashing down on its own.

She said police on scene told her the base of the pole looked rusted out, and there wasn't a proper base at the bottom of it.

"He said, 'I'm glad you were in a truck because I think a smaller car would have resulted differently,'" added Riordan.

Riordan explained she feels lucky beyond words because she always drives with her children, but she just happened to be alone that day.

"And the truck, I never drive the truck," she added.

She wants her incident to be a wake-up call for the city to check out their light poles.

The incident got the attention of General Manager of the Vanderburgh County Building Authority Dave Rector.

Rector said Vectren is responsible for nearly all the light poles in the city, but his agency is responsible to maintain the one block of lights near where it happened.

"My first reaction was complete bafflement, amazement, along with some other choice concerns," said Rector.

He said after looking into it further, it turns out the pole was corroded on the inside.

"Since that time, I've contracted with a local engineering firm to bring structural engineers out to assess the other light poles and make sure we don't have any other problems with any of the others," he added.

Rector said once they hear back from the engineers they'll know whether they need to take further steps.

Riordan said they plan on working with the Building Authority's insurance to get their car fixed or replaced.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.