North girls basketball off to hot start led by triple threat seniors

A Tri-State girls basketball team is off to a hot start. The North Lady Huskies are 7-and-1 so far this season with a group of three talented seniors leading the way.

All three of them are leaders. They are Lexi Joyner, Anna Newman, and Fredrionna Adams.

They have set the tone, and they are three ladies that all the younger classman look up to.

"We have to be leaders as seniors, and all three of us are doing a pretty good job of that right now, and we just have to continue that," Newman told 14 Sports.

Each one of the three seniors brings something different to the table.

Leading isn't new for Adams and Newman since the two came in as Freshman together and have left their mark.

Fred and Anna have been playing travel ball and school ball together for years. They push each other to get better and in doing so, they push the team.

Adams and Newman are also best friends off the court, and that chemistry and ability to read one another helps tremendously on game days.

"It's amazing to have someone that understands the game as good as you, and shes a great best friend," Adams told 14 Sports. "She's my second man, so if I drive in and kick it, I know I have somebody who is going to make it."

They are a dynamic duo who have a life-long bond not only as friends but as the two who have changed the culture of the Huskies.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.