Evansville murder victim's family puts deadline on reward money

It's been two years and five months since 41-year old-Shane Breedlove was murdered while walking to work in Evansville.

Breedlove's family is still hoping someone will come forward with information on the case, and they're putting a deadline on the reward money.

Breedlove's mother Carole Cleveland said even though it's been over two years since that night, it's still fresh in her mind.

Cleveland said the family is now getting rid of the $40,000 reward.

Cleveland told us anyone with information has to testify before December 19.

She said hopefully this deadline will bring forward anyone who was on the fence about bringing forward evidence.

However, she said this does not mean they are done trying to get justice for Breedlove because they are more determined than ever.

"The grief is still so strong, and it never leaves your mind," Cleveland told 14 News. "My thoughts are always trying to think of something that the detectives might be missing or you know, what else can I do."

Evansville police said they are still actively investigating.

