Credit card skimmer believed to have been used in Ohio Co.

The Ohio County Sheriff's Office wants to warn you about a credit card skimmer they believe was installed at a Marathon gas station.

We're told it was the Marathon off Highway 231 near the parkway, just south of Beaver Dam.

Deputies say the thieves used information from the suspected skimmer at two stores in Muhlenberg County.

They believe a group of men are behind the scheme and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

