Man who confessed to killing Aleah will not go on trial next month

The man who police say confessed to killing Aleah Beckerle will not go on trial in January.

According to court records, Terrence Roach's attorneys filed a motion to continue his January 8 jury trial. A new trial date hasn't been set yet.

Roach was arrested in March, just days after Aleah Beckerle's body was discovered in an abandoned home on South Bedford Avenue.

Roach remains in jail without bond. He's facing several charges including kidnapping and murder.

