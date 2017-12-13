Pastries for Parents connects students, parents & teachers at EVSC

Before the first bell rings at one Tri-State Junior High, students, their parents and teachers get together for sweet treats and conversation.

North Junior High students and staff host "Pastries for Parents" every month.

It's a quick and easy way for everyone to get together to spend time together before the day starts. It's also a chance for parents to check in with teachers and sign up for important notifications from the school.

"Pastries for Parents" started with about 60 families taking part. On Wednesday morning, that number almost doubled!

"My mom is a college professor so she loves everything about school. She thinks its so nice to talk with other teachers and know how I'm doing in school. We enjoy it so much. It's just a great time to get together and have fun," North Junior High 7th grader, Brooklin Shoulders said.

School officials tell us Pastries for Parents will continue after Christmas break. They hope to keep this program going for years to come.

