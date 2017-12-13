40 years later: Retired EPD Detective shares memories of UE plane crash

We're taking a look back at the tragedy that forever changed Evansville 40 years ago.

Retired EPD officer, Guy Minnis was one of the first responders called to the scene of the deadly crash.

The scene, he said was hard to get to.. a farmer helped Minnis and another officer by directing them to the crash, Letting them park in his yard, then they ran at least 10 yards to the crash.

When they got there, Guy told us he and other first responders went into recovery mode once they discovered there were no survivors..

He shared his memories of that night with us, something, he says, still haunts many of them today.

"These are young, college guys, they're kids, representing U of E. Playing basketball, having fun, this was a great time in their life. You couldn't help but wonder what was going through their minds when they knew that plane was going down.." Retired EPD Detective, Guy Minnis.

Wednesday morning, Minnis shared his memories at a Memorial Service & Special Ceremony for First Responders involved in 1977 UE Plane Crash at Oak Hill Cemetery.

