Pete Rose bringing show to Evansville

Pete Rose is bringing his show to Evansville.

Rose is a 17-time MLB All-Star and a three-time World Series champion.

He recently visited Owensboro this past September.

MLB 'Hit King' Pete Rose visits Owensboro

Tickets for his March 31st show at the Victory Theatre are on sale now. There are also a limited number of VIP tickets that include a meet and greet.

