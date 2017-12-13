Memorial unveiled in remembrance of UE plane crash

There was a special ceremony at Oak Hill Cemetery on Wednesday honoring all emergency workers who responded to the UE plane crash 40 years ago.

The ceremony included songs and prayers, the unveiling of a stone monument engraved with the names of the plane crash victims, and a reading of their names.

A first look at the new memorial honoring the UE plane crash first responders. It unveiled today on the 40th anniversary pic.twitter.com/NvKI2k8gTa — Katie Kapusta (@Katie14News) December 13, 2017

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and University of Evansville President Dr. Thomas Kazee were there

Retired Evansville Police officer Guy Minnis, one of the first emergency workers to arrive at the crash site, reflected on the impact that tragic evening continues to have on first responders today.

Honoring those lost and those affected by the 1977 Aces plane crash: the reading of the names of those on board, moving words by @UEvansville President Kazee, Mayor Winnecke, and a retired police officer, and a new monument to first responders unveiled. pic.twitter.com/PkCuH1ivv7 — UE Sociology (@UESociology) December 13, 2017

[40 years later: David James, Mike Blake look back on the UE plane crash]

Those killed in the crash were:

Seniors: Kevin Kingston, John Ed Washington and Marion Anthony “Tony” Winburn

Juniors: Stephen Miller, Bryan Taylor

Sophomores: Keith Moon

Freshmen: Warren Alston, Ray Comandella, Mike Duff, Kraig Heckendorn, Michael Joyner, Barney Lewis, Greg Smith and Mark Siegel

Student Athletic Trainer: Mark Kniese

Student Managers: Jeff Bohnert and Mark "Tank" Kirkpatrick

Coach and Administrators: Head Coach - Robert "Bobby" Watson UE Athletic Business Manager - Bob Hudson UE Comptroller - Charles Shike Sports Information Director - Gregory Knipping Radio announcer - Marvin "Marv" Bates

Airplane crew: Pilot - Ty Van Pham Copilot - Gaston Ruiz Flight attendant - Pamela Smith

Others: Jim Stewart, owner of the air taxi company that owned the plane, National Jet Services William "Bill" Hartford CEO and co-owner of National Jet Services

David Furr was the remaining member of the team who did not make the trip; he and his brother were killed two weeks later in an auto accident

The University of Evansville will hold a 40th Anniversary Commemoration of the plane crash at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Memorial Plaza on the UE campus.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.