Memorial unveiled in remembrance of UE plane crash - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Memorial unveiled in remembrance of UE plane crash

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
WFIE WFIE
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

There was a special ceremony at Oak Hill Cemetery on Wednesday honoring all emergency workers who responded to the UE plane crash 40 years ago. 

The ceremony included songs and prayers, the unveiling of a stone monument engraved with the names of the plane crash victims, and a reading of their names. 

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and University of Evansville President Dr. Thomas Kazee were there

Retired Evansville Police officer Guy Minnis, one of the first emergency workers to arrive at the crash site, reflected on the impact that tragic evening continues to have on first responders today.

[40 years later: David James, Mike Blake look back on the UE plane crash]

Those killed in the crash were:

  • Seniors: Kevin Kingston, John Ed Washington and Marion Anthony “Tony” Winburn
  • Juniors: Stephen Miller, Bryan Taylor
  • Sophomores: Keith Moon
  • Freshmen: Warren Alston, Ray Comandella, Mike Duff, Kraig Heckendorn, Michael Joyner, Barney Lewis, Greg Smith and Mark Siegel
  • Student Athletic Trainer: Mark Kniese
  • Student Managers: Jeff Bohnert and Mark "Tank" Kirkpatrick
  • Coach and Administrators:
    • Head Coach - Robert "Bobby" Watson
    • UE Athletic Business Manager - Bob Hudson
    • UE Comptroller - Charles Shike
    • Sports Information Director - Gregory Knipping
    • Radio announcer - Marvin "Marv" Bates
  • Airplane crew:
    • Pilot - Ty Van Pham
    • Copilot - Gaston Ruiz
    • Flight attendant - Pamela Smith
  • Others:
    • Jim Stewart, owner of the air taxi company that owned the plane, National Jet Services
    • William "Bill" Hartford CEO and co-owner of National Jet Services
  • David Furr was the remaining member of the team who did not make the trip; he and his brother were killed two weeks later in an auto accident

The University of Evansville will hold a 40th Anniversary Commemoration of the plane crash at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Memorial Plaza on the UE campus.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly