Ohio Co. man accused of abusing baby

An Ohio County man is accused of abusing an infant.

Kentucky State Police say the infant was taken to the hospital earlier this month, with head injuries.

The 11-month-old had to be transported to a children's hospital in Louisville, but troopers say his injuries were non-life-threatening.

KSP Detectives investigated, and arrested 30-year-old Seth Bussart of Utica Tuesday. He's in the Ohio County Jail right now, facing a felony child abuse charge.

