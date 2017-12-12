Christmas decorations on display to help benefit St. Jude Children's Hospital

For one man, Christmas decorating takes on double meaning, Mark Gentry tells 14 News that his wife loves to decorate for the holidays, so he thought why not help raise money for St. Jude Children's Hospital in the process.

Mark chose St. Jude, saying his niece was diagnosed with leukemia, so to raise money for the organization seemed like the right fit. After 10 days, eight hours per day he completed the display.

"It's Christmas, you know," Mark explained. "It's for the kids. Yeah, it's for the wife too but she tells me to quit buying stuff. And I'm like, but just look at it. It's beautiful. It truly is."

You have to pay to see some Christmas displays. Mark wants everyone who enjoys his display to donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

