Lairy breaks Bosse scoring record in dominant win over Memorial - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Lairy breaks Bosse scoring record in dominant win over Memorial

Posted by Megan Thompson, Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The Bosse Bulldogs beat the Memorial Tigers 85-59 Tuesday night.

Mekhi Lairy posted 33 point breaking the schools scoring record set by 1967 grad Larry Weatherford (1,559)  Lairy is now at 1,560. Jaylin Chinn also had a big night finishing with 32 points.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly