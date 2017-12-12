County Commissioners to lobby for state law change; Riverboat Fund transferred

Vanderburgh County Commissioners took action on several hot topics we've been following Tuesday.

We've told you about the overcrowded and understaffed Vanderburgh County Jail for quite some time. All three commissioners voted to take a big step forward in addressing the overcrowding issue.

Commissioners agreed they're going to lobby for a change in the state's current laws regarding housing state inmates in county jails.

We're told there's 100 level six felony inmates housed in the Vanderburgh County Jail on any given day, and that's one too many.

Back in 2015, lawmakers passed a bill requiring level six felons to serve their sentence in a county jail where they were sentenced.

Commissioner Cheryl Musgraves said right now the state is paying the Vanderburgh Jail $35 a day to house these felons, yet it's costing the county $55 a day.

"It's not that we don't want to house state inmates, it's just that we physically don't have the space for them," said Commissioner Bruce Ungenthiem. "Currently the state does have the space; their jail space is at last count 75% percent occupied, while ours is well over a 100% occupied. We're just asking them (the state) for some relief."

Another important item on the agenda Tuesday night: a vote to take control of the Riverboat Casino Fund from the Vanderburgh County Council.

"We use this fund for many economic reasons--to fund economic driven organizations and entities in our community," Commissioner Ben Shoulders said. "So, that is why this is so important to us.

Commissioner Bruce Ungenthiem also weighed in on the action, saying, "the county council, without informing us, took some of that money away and on final budget passage used some of that money for operational expenses out at the jail which was not the intent for that money."

Commissioners voted to move the account out of the council's hands immediately, as we're told the funds will be used for the 2018 budget.

The panel also unanimously voted to endorse "Central Corridor One" for the future I-69 Ohio River Crossing, which would locate the bridge near the Green River State Forest. Commissioners say it's the most feasible option of the three currently on the table.

The commission joins both Henderson County Commission and city commission as well as Evansville City Council in favoring that route.

